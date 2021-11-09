Advertisement

Baylor marching band members victims of theft during UT game

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Members of Baylor University’s Golden Wave Marching Band became theft victims last weekend.

According to Baylor Police Department crime log reports obtained by News 10, multiple burglary incidents were reported on October 30 as band members returned to the Allison Indoor Football Practice Facility in the 1500 block of S. University Parks Dr. from the school’s home football game against the University of Texas.

Baylor PD is investigating five cases of burglary of a building.

Of the five burglaries, two of them involved stolen credit or debit cards, the reports stated.

The reports also stated there was no forced entry into the facility.

The cases remain under active investigation, university officials said.

