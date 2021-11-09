Bosque County girl involved in Amber Alert out of the hospital

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) A Central Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued out of Bosque County in September is out of the hospital.

According to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation, Jessi Lowery, 8, and her brother Codi Lowery, 7, are both doing well and are with family.

Jessi and her brother were abducted by Randall Thurman, 34, a relative and registered sex offender, on Sept. 24.

The next day, a statewide Amber Alert was issued for Jessi and she was hospitalized with serious injuries from a crash caused by Thurman as he was trying to elude authorities.

Thurman’s vehicle collided with the oncoming car - a KIA driven by 85-year-old Maureena Charles Reid, of Burleson - at the intersection of Highway 171 and Johnson County Road 302.

Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an oncoming car near the intersection of Highway 171 and Johnson County Road 302. (KWTX Photos)

Thurman and Reid were both killed in the wreck.

Jessi, conscious at the scene, required extraction from the vehicle and was airlifted to a medical facility for emergency treatment, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

On September 27, investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers arrested Mandi Elizabeth Russell, Jessi and Codi’s mother, on two counts of child endangerment.

Jessi’s brother Codi was located at a convenience store along I-35 in Hill County on Sept. 25.

Officers at the scene reported the boy ran to the convenience store seeking help after he had been bound with clear packing tape wrapped around his throat and arms.

The boy told officers that “Randall” had removed him from the car and wrapped him in tape before fleeing with his sister.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.