City of Temple accepting applications for community enhancement grants

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is now accepting applications from nonprofit agencies for Community Enhancement Grants (CEG), which are funded through general funds and hotel/motel taxes.

The grants are for organizations that support youth programs, neighborhood beautification, and help Temple residents find work and remain employed.

“By providing a source of funding for these agencies, we are furthering the City’s overall vision of making Temple a great place to call home,” said City of Temple Director of Housing and Community Development Nancy Glover.

The City of Temple requires grant funds to be used for specific, measurable outcomes in alignment with support programs and projects across the city.

“We have organizations that assist the homeless. We have organizations that assist the youth. We also have organizations that help with home buying or GED training, job skills training, and transportation services, “said City of Temple Grants Manager Brittany Chopane.

The City will host a Community Enhancement Grant Workshop Friday for those non-profit agencies seeking to learn more about funds and eligibility requirements.

This Workshop will be held in downtown Temple at 101 N. Main St. starting at 9 am, for those who want virtually options more information can be found here.

The workshop will also be available virtually on templetx.gov/grants.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.