Food truck parks continue to pop up around Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The mobility of a food truck is tempting for a lot of people trying to make it in the food business, but finding a place to park trucks and trailers may pose an issue.

Fortunately for some, folks are noticing that need and trying to fill it.

Within the span of a few months, Killeen has gone from no food truck parks to have two in high traffic areas. That interest in helping mobile restaurant owners is spreading.

“In Killeen, they’ve got the food trucks,” said Tony Cooper, the president of the Killeen International Cuisines Korner & Artisan Marketplace. “It was just not organized in a way.”

That is what prompted Cooper and his wife to go from just owning a few shaved-ice trucks to starting an entire food truck park.

“Food truck guys are always looking for a place to park their trucks,” said Cooper. “So I said, ‘man, what if I could put together a place where everyone else was looking and would come to put a food truck?’”

Cooper has been a resident of Killeen since the early 80s and has noticed the relatively new trend of trucks and trailers around the city. A park popped up on the other side of town, off Fort Hood Street, and the Coopers decided to capitalize on the idea as well.

They are not the only ones who thought to provide a space for vendors.

Down the highway in Copperas Cove, Tanner and Jackie Dane are also working to put together their own space.

“There are some areas where they’ve re-purposed previously built areas for a food truck park,” said Tanner Dane, with Dane Property Investment (KICK It). “But I’ve seen very few that were purpose built.”

Construction is expected to start in December and the couple plans to fully open the Food Truck Station in Cove by next year.

“They ask us what it’s going to be. And we say, ‘hey we’re going to put some food trucks here,’” said Jackie Dane, with Dane Property Investment. “Their eyes light up and everyone is very excited.”

They hope to keep that excitement and bring more vendors and customers.

“When you look at opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant, you’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Tanner Dane. “And the average person who is a fantastic chef may not have that kind of money.”

The Danes are currently accepting applications for any interested vendors in Cove. It is the same in Killeen.

“People get to try different things, all in one location,” said Cooper. “And not have to bounce from a brick-and-mortar, to a brick-and-mortar, to a brick-and-mortar.”

Get more information on the Food Truck Station in Copperas Cove here and KICK It here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.