Killeen PD: Man stabbed and killed; shooting victim in critical condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 47-year-old man dead and a shooting that left a teenaged victim in critical condition.

The acts of violence happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive.

Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a stabbing victim. When they arrived at the scene, the officers located a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

An 18-year-old man was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was provided by police. This article will be updated with the latest information as soon as News 10 learns more about the incident.

