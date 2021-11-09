Advertisement

Local organization’s round table a chance to ask questions about race

The Community Race Relations Coalition has been talking about race and racism for 20 years, and...
The Community Race Relations Coalition has been talking about race and racism for 20 years, and there’s a chance for you to join that conversation Tuesday evening.(Courtesy CRRC)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Community Race Relations Coalition has been talking about race and racism for 20 years, and there’s a chance for you to join that conversation Tuesday evening.

The coalition is hosting a virtual round table--”Everything You Wanted To Know About Race But Were Afraid To Ask”--and that’s what Jo Welter, chair of the board of directors, said the coalition’s work is all about.

Welter said creating safe spaces to have these conversations has been their goal over the years, from their quarterly meetings, to dinners and a movie, to other events organized by the coalition.

Welter said they know they have to talk about race to get to the root of the problem, and Tuesday’s discussion is a chance to get to know the board of directors and join the conversation.

“Some people don’t even know that the coalition exists even after 20 years, but even people who do might have questions that they’ve always wanted to ask but were afraid to ask,” Welter said. “And we’re just trying to create an openness to answering any questions that people have.”

The round table is virtual, and it starts at 6:30 on Tuesday evening. You can still register online if you’d like to participate.

