Several cold fronts moving in over the next week

Over the course of the next ten days, we’re expecting upwards of FOUR cold fronts to move through. Before you break out the parkas and winter gear, know that temperatures will get a bit cooler with each front but we’re not expecting significant shifts in our temperatures. Honestly, we’re not even expecting a ton of rain either. The first front may spark a bit of rain and the fourth front, arriving with potentially a notable storm system, should be the only ones that add on to our yearly rainfall total. Outside of isolated morning drizzle Wednesday, most of the area will remain dry until the late afternoon. Around and shortly after sunset, we’ll have a 20% to 30% chance of a stray few showers or non-severe storms through about 8 PM. After 10 PM, the first cold front arrives and may kick up a few more scattered showers and storms as it passes through.

We’re expecting the cold front to clear the area before sunrise Veterans Day and sunshine will be around all day long! Outside of gusty north winds to near 20 MPH, it’ll be a phenomenal day. Morning temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the upper 50s will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s late in the day. The drop in temperatures will be reinforced by another cold front arriving late Friday. Temperatures Friday morning in the mid-40s warm to near 70° again with sunny skies returning but after Friday’s front sneaks in, highs drop into the upper 60s Saturday with a morning low near 40°. There should be a quick warm up Sunday as we warm into the low-to-mid 70s, but the third cold front blows through and drops us back into the upper 60s again Monday. Temperatures should hover in the mid-70s for the majority of next week and morning temperatures should be warmer than average too in the upper 40s and mostly mid-50s, but the fourth front should blow through next Wednesday or likely Thursday. This system should bring us some rain and likely drops temperatures and dries us out just in time for Food For Families.

