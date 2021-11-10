Area businesses, restaurants offering Veterans Day perks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday is Veterans Day, and many restaurants and businesses around Central Texas and the country are offering deals and perks to thank veterans for their service.

That includes Firefly Yoga & Movement Studio in Morgan’s Point Resort.

Owner Kelly Partyke said there is a good sized veteran community in the area, so they wanted to offer a way to give back. Partyke said yoga is a great way to reduce stress, and practicing is a way to help bring mindfulness and breathwork to other areas of life.

“It just brings a way to help manage stress a lot of times helps with sleep, it helps a lot of different ways for different people,” Partyke said. “But the biggest are just being able to manage the stress for sure.”

Partyke said there are two free classes on Thursday. The first is a Holy Yoga class at 10 a.m., and the second is a Vinyasa class at 5:30 p.m. Both classes will be veteran-friendly, which Partyke said means avoiding certain words or phrases that could be a trigger and making sure the room is comfortable.

“Since we do have such again, such a large community of veterans here in the area, being sensitive to their specific needs, helps them to not only feel their best but to also do their best,” Partyke said.

Firefly Yoga & Movement Studio isn’t the only place offering free perks for veterans.

FOOD AND DRINK

Applebee’s -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go or delivery within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On November 11, current and former military members receive a free entree from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Bubba’s 33: Offering a free lunch or rain check voucher between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Veterans and active service members can choose from list of six entrees. Proof of service required.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

Chicken Salad Chick -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and Regular Drink.

Chili’s -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cicis Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free adult buffet on November 11. Dine-in only. Coupon required.

Cotton Patch Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Entrée with a valid military ID on November 11.

Country Kitchen -- Active and retired military get a free Country Scramble on November 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Denny’s -- Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. Valid in-store, and online/app for carryout.

Dunkin’ Donuts -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers -- Veterans and current military personnel get a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal on November 11 that can be used until November 30, 2021.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 11 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hooters -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage on November 11. Dine-in only.

IHOP -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Kolache Factory -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free kolache and a cup of coffee on November 11 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Little Caesars -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on November 11.

MOD Pizza -- Enter online before November 8 to receive an offer for a buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free. Offer valid only on November 11 in-store, in-app or at www.modpizza.com.

Pilot Flying J -- Veterans get a free meal at participating locations November 11 through a special offer in the app.

Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks -- Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on November 1

Texas Roadhouse -- Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Torchy’s Tacos -- On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary taco and beverage. Dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only. Offer not available for online orders or delivery.

TravelCenters of America -- Active-duty military, veterans and Reservists receive a complimentary meal on November 11 at participating quick service and full service restaurants nationwide.

Wendy’s -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

