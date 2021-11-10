Advertisement

Authorities in Central Texas asking for help locating missing girl

Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are asking the public for help locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday, November 9th.

Police said Christina Lynn Watkins was last seen in the Kopperl area. The girl is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 118 pounds.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact investigator Joe Brooks at 254-435-2362.

