Authorities in Central Texas asking for help locating missing girl

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas are asking the public for help locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday, November 9th.

Police said Christina Lynn Watkins was last seen in the Kopperl area. The girl is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 118 pounds.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact investigator Joe Brooks at 254-435-2362.

