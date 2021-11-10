Advertisement

Baylor WBB starts season in the win column, holds off Texas State

NaLyssa Smith
NaLyssa Smith(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The new era of Baylor women’s basketball is underway. Baylor defeated Texas State 77-70 on Tuesday night.

Nicki Collen starts off her career as a college head coach in the win column, but it was not the cleanest game for Baylor.

The Bears shot 4-25 from the three-point line and had 16 turnovers.

NaLyssa Smith finished with 23 points, and 7 rebounds.

Baylor will face UT Arlington on Thursday at the College Park Center.

