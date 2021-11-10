Advertisement

Belton ISD addressing teacher shortage by ‘growing’ its educators of the future

A Belton ISD high school student gets experience teaching in an elementary school classroom.
A Belton ISD high school student gets experience teaching in an elementary school classroom.(Rosemond Crown for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District is hoping to help solve a nationwide shortage of teachers by “growing” its teachers of the future with a program that allows current high school students to participate in classroom instruction at elementary schools.

The school district is devoting more resources into its education training program to help high school students participating in the program learn the theories of education and teaching. Students are able to earn experience “student-teaching” at elementary and middle schools within the district.

“When I came in, I was not planning on being a teacher,” said Addisen Lensing, a senior at Belton ISD and a student-teacher at Belton Early Childhood School.

“As soon as I started going to the school, I changed my mind completely and now I want to be a teacher,” Lensing said.

There are 40 high school students in the program across the district. At the end of their senior year, students can get an educational aide certification and begin working for BISD, or any other school district, almost immediately.

Julie Boggan, the education and training teacher in charge of the program, said the district also has a program to pay for the teaching certification for students who remain with the district as working educational aides.

“20 percent of teachers will return to the school district they graduated from,” Boggan said, “So if the kids in high school know they want to be teachers, then they go to college and reinforce the fact that ‘yes, I want to be a teacher and I know I want to teach middle school because I did it for two years.’”

To boost the school district’s efforts, the Texas Education Agency recently awarded Belton ISD a $31,000 Grow Your Own Grant to fund the program and others like it in the district.

Boggan and other district officials said they are also looking to recruit male students into the program in hopes of having more male teachers in the future.

