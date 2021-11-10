Car plunges off I-14 overpass into Nolan Creek

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Road crews on Tuesday night pulled a car out of Nolan Creek after the driver of the vehicle plunged off an I-14 East overpass.

The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. in an area in between the cities of Nolanville and Harker Heights.

Police were forced to close several lanes on the interstate while crews worked to pull the car out of the creek. The lane closures impacted traffic for more than two hours.

The condition of the driver, who was heading east on the highway, was unknown late Tuesday evening. KWTX is working to learn more about the cause of the wreck and the condition of the driver and any passengers.

