Central Texas teen slays 50-pound coyote suspected of killing neighborhood dogs

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco-area boy used his crossbow to strike and kill a coyote suspected of killing several dogs in his neighborhood.

David Litle, 15, killed the prairie wolf at the Badger Ranch, a six-and-a-half acre property near Woodway, earlier this week.

The coyote, which had been spotted and photographed recently, reportedly weighed nearly 50 pounds when it was killed.

The coyote had been spotted by neighbors in the area. (Courtesy Photo)

