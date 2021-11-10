Advertisement

COVID-19 antibodies are present in vaccinated mothers’ breast milk, study shows

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA...
Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an MRNA COVID vaccine. Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.(kate_sept2004 // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows COVID-19 antibodies in mothers are present in their breast milk. Researchers followed more than 75 lactating mothers for three months.

Some of them had antibodies from contracting the actual virus, while others received an mRNA COVID vaccine.

Those antibodies were present in the breast milk from both sets.

The study did not look at whether the antibodies are passed to nursing infants, but it did show they were viable enough to neutralize live, wild type coronavirus.

The results were published in the journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Driver hospitalized after car plunges off I-14 overpass into Nolan Creek
Starbucks will soon be opening up locations in West and Mexia, local officials announced.
Two new Starbucks locations coming to Central Texas

Latest News

New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
FILE - Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun, Monday,...
China climate envoy: China, US pledge to boost cooperation
File Photo
Harker Heights High School student arrested after taking weapon, illegal substance to school