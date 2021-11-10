Advertisement

Final votes counted, Temple ISD bond fails by a couple of votes

Temple ISD Administration Building
Temple ISD Administration Building(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday evening, Bell County Election officials announced after they reviewed the provisional ballots and eligible mail-in votes Temple ISD’s Prop A bond failed.

The final vote total was 1,967 against the bond versus 1,965 for.

The district had two propositions on the ballot, proposition A was for general purpose projects and totaled $178.3 million, with plans to build a new elementary school and add security features to some campuses.

Temple ISD superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott said, “I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process.”

“As TISD’s superintendent, I want to be clear that I am committed to running this process as many times as necessary to ensure the needs of our students, staff and community are met when it comes to facilities and being provisioned for growth. We will re-engage the community, modify the package based on input and run it back,” Dr. Ott said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee
News 10 confirmed Lamar Wright III is one of the suspects involved in the case.
Shooting where Riesel officer was hit during traffic stop likely accidental
Robert White Jr., 56, was scheduled to go to trial Monday, however, last week he pleaded guilty...
Central Texas child sex offender pleads guilty before trial, sentenced to 45-plus years
On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s...
Affidavit: Suspect in deadly Halloween shooting claimed victim was trying to rob him

Latest News

The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Car plunges off I-14 overpass into Nolan Creek
Starbucks will soon be opening up locations in West and Mexia, local officials announced.
Two new Starbucks locations coming to Central Texas
File photo.
City of Killeen votes to join global opioid settlement, could receive more than $650K
Harris County capital murder suspect arrested in College Station