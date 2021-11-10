Final votes counted, Temple ISD bond fails by a couple of votes

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday evening, Bell County Election officials announced after they reviewed the provisional ballots and eligible mail-in votes Temple ISD’s Prop A bond failed.

The final vote total was 1,967 against the bond versus 1,965 for.

The district had two propositions on the ballot, proposition A was for general purpose projects and totaled $178.3 million, with plans to build a new elementary school and add security features to some campuses.

Temple ISD superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott said, “I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process.”

“As TISD’s superintendent, I want to be clear that I am committed to running this process as many times as necessary to ensure the needs of our students, staff and community are met when it comes to facilities and being provisioned for growth. We will re-engage the community, modify the package based on input and run it back,” Dr. Ott said.

