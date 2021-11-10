Advertisement

Flag retirement ring built by Waco Eagle Scout to be dedicated on Veterans Day

Alex Dietz, 17, a senior at Vanguard College Preparatory School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 308 in Waco, built a flag retirement fire ring on the grounds of American Legion Post 121 in Elm Mott.(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A high school senior’s Eagle Scout Service Project, built to help the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, will officially be dedicated at a local American Legion Post on Veterans Day.

Alex Dietz, 17, a senior at Vanguard College Preparatory School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 308 in Waco,  built a flag retirement fire ring on the grounds of American Legion Post 121 in Elm Mott.

He spent about seven months completing the project, which will be dedicated during a service tomorrow.

“A flag retirement fire ring is used for the dignified disposal of American flags no longer fit for service,” Dietz said of his project.

The boy has been involved in Scouting since he was a first grader.

The project was the culmination of leadership training and a final requirement to attain the prestigious Eagle Scout rank, which he received in late October.

Dietz says his decision to assist the post was sparked by the post first helping him.

American Legion Post 121 sponsored Dietz in Boys State, a summer leadership and citizenship program in which students become part of the operation of local, county and state governments.

“I was lucky to be nominated for the American Legion Texas Boys State program back in the summer and that got me really interested in the American Legion and what they do for veterans,” Dietz said.  

“I came out here and talked with some of the post members and I suggested the construction of a flag retirement fire ring and they were excited of this opportunity,” Dietz said.

One of those members was Army veteran Jon Spann.

“For us, this was an opportunity that we couldn’t’ pass on for sure,” Spann said. “This will give us something that will allow us to do this process more often to retire flags more properly. It’s pretty significant for us.”

The ceremony to dedicate the flag retirement fire ring will be held at American Legion Post 121 in Elm Mott at 4:30 p.m Thursday.

Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell will be in attendance.

The public is invited to attend.

