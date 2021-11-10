Advertisement

Harker Heights High School student arrested after taking weapon, illegal substance to school

File Photo
File Photo(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD Police on Wednesday arrested a Harker Heights High School student who allegedly had a weapon and an illegal substance on campus.

The 17-year-old student was arrested without incident, a district spokesperson said.

A teacher reported a strong marijuana smell on a student and contacted administration and the district’s police department.

The 11th grade student has been transported to the Bell County Jail.

“All students and staff are safe, and parents have been notified of the arrest,” the district spokesperson said, “Weapons will never be permitted on KISD property. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.”

