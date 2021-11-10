Advertisement

Harris County capital murder suspect arrested in College Station

By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in a Harris County double homicide has been arrested in College Station.

Luis Antonio Sosa II, 24, was arrested around noon Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway, according to the College Station Police Department.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say Sosa is the suspect in the shooting deaths of two men last July. Authorities say the Houston man was arrested without incident, and he was transported and booked into the Harris County jail.

