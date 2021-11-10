Keeping an eye on low storm chances this evening with an arriving front

The first of what will likely be four cold fronts arriving in Central Texas over the course of the next week or so moves through tonight. Rain chances remain low for most of the area but it’s looing like there will be a chance for a stray strong storm or two tonight depending on where you live. Temperatures this morning are starting out warm and slightly humid in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect to see mostly cloudy skies with potentially some isolated fog too in the morning. Peeks of afternoon sunshine are possible today but don’t expect to see too much of the sunshine. Temperatures should warm into the mid-to-upper 70s despite the generally mostly cloudy skies. From roughly 4 PM to 8 PM there will be a chance of a few stray showers near and north of Highway 84 (for the northern half of our area) as a weak pre-frontal trough moves across the area. These showers, if they even form, will be few and far between. Another chance for rain arrives overnight as a cold front sinks in. Tonight’s cold front will move through the entire area but only a small section of our area has a chance of seeing rain. Tonight’s best rain chances, from roughly 11 PM through 4 AM, will be near and mainly east of I-35. The I-45 corridor, including Freestone, Navarro, and Leon County, should have the highest potential for rain. Although it’s unlikely, it’s possible for a stray strong storm to accompany tonight’s front, again mainly near and east of I-35. Severe weather odds are low but we’ll be watching!

Tonight’s cold front will clear through the entire area quickly and sunshine will return fast on Veterans Day. Outside of a slight chill and the north breeze, there will be NO issues for any Veterans Day activities! Morning temperatures will range from the low 50s to the upper 50s from west-to-east and highs should only reach the upper 60s and low 70s even with full sunshine through the day. Winds quickly turn from the south overnight into Friday morning but another push of cold air sends another front through Friday and will bring us a brief chill Saturday. Highs Friday back in the upper 60s and low 70s will tumble into the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday morning. Sunshine Saturday will only boost temperatures into the mid-60s. Winds again quickly shift to the south and that’ll boost temperatures into the mid-70s Sunday before another weak front pushes through. Sunday’s front won’t bring a ton of cooler air so highs only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday. Ahead of our next front, set to arrive at some point late next week, temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s for highs. The front should bring a good chance for rain and maybe even a stray strong storm or two. There’s some question marks about the speed of next week’s system and while we’re honing in on either a Wednesday or Thursday arrival, there may be a low chance the front doesn’t clear the area until early in the morning on Food For Families Friday.

