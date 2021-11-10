Advertisement

City of Killeen votes to join global opioid settlement, could receive more than $650K

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Throughout Texas there are cities, counties and others joining in on a global opioid settlement that pays out $26 billion over 18 years from pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson.

Texas could get up to $1.5 billion, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office. Killeen City Council on Tuesday formally voted to join the settlement and could be eligible to receive more than $653,000 from Johnson & Johnson.

“We do have a problem here, and we have problems that stem from opioid abuse,” said Killeen City Representative Ken Wilkerson.

The money will have to go to programs that fight the opioid crisis in the United States.

“I know from my almost 30 years in the military, I was prescribed opioids quite a bit,” said Wilkerson.

He added, the large population of veterans in Killeen also prop the city up to suffer more from opioid abuse.

“We probably were effected to a greater degree than other communities,” said Wilkerson.

That would mean the money received would go toward establishing more education or outreach programs.

“Anytime that we don’t have to use tax money, I think it’s a great thing,” said Killeen City Representative Mellisa Brown.

In past conversations with council members, there seemed to be little disagreement on accepting the money.

“I think it’s exciting to finally have something very positive for the community, that we can all unanimously get behind,” said Brown.

Going forward, there are also indications Bell County and other parts of the regional could join. Currently, all cities surrounding Killeen are on board.

“The criminal element that comes along with it, I think we have an opportunity to get out in front of and defeat,” said Wilkerson.

