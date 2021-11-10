Rapper Nelly scheduled to perform in Waco; VIP tickets for ‘meet and greet’ available

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Grammy award-winning and chart topping rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at The Backyard Stage, Bar and Grill on Sunday, November 21.

The venue is located at 511 South 8th Street in Downtown Waco.

General admission tickets for the performance cost $110. If you wait until the day of the performance to buy a ticket, it will cost $120.

A standard VIP ticket costs $360. That package includes early entry into the venue, a pre-show party featuring DJ Snacks, three bar tickets, Bar Tickets and a giftbag with keepsakes.

A VIP “meet and greet” ticket costs $510. That package includes everything in the standard VIP package plus a meet and greet with Nelly.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first opening act is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m.

Nelly rose to fame in 2000 with his debut album Country Grammar, which has sold more than eight million copies in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Association of America. His sophomore album Nellyville produced two number one hits.

When Nelly performed in Waco earlier in 2021, tickets at the same venue cost $83 in advance and $93 the day of the performance.

