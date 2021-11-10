Advertisement

Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.(AP Photo/Michel Euler/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

