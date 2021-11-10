Advertisement

Storms Arriving Overnight Before A Beautiful Veterans Day

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll stay warm and breezy going through the evening as our next cold front approaches the area. Storms arrive after 10pm from the north, traveling southeast through the area as we go through the overnight. We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight, but at best we’ll just gave some gusty winds in some of the storms. Everything clears out by sunrise with beautiful weather for your Veterans Day. Highs hit the low 70′s under sunny skies in the afternoon.

A weak front moves through on Friday, but it won’t bring rain. It’ll briefly drop our temperatures into the mid 60′s for Saturday before warming back to the mid 70′s on Sunday. We’ll stay nice and mild going through next week until another rain chance arrives next Thursday. At this point, everything is looking nice for Food For Families

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee
The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
The highly-sought PlayStation 5
Central Texas woman scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to buy PS5

Latest News

Storms Arrive Overnight with Nice Weather After For Veterans Day
KWTX Fastcast Images
Keeping an eye on low storm chances this evening with an arriving front
Sean's Wednesday Fastcast
FastCast
Several cold fronts moving in over the next week