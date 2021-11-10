Storms Arriving Overnight Before A Beautiful Veterans Day

It’ll stay warm and breezy going through the evening as our next cold front approaches the area. Storms arrive after 10pm from the north, traveling southeast through the area as we go through the overnight. We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight, but at best we’ll just gave some gusty winds in some of the storms. Everything clears out by sunrise with beautiful weather for your Veterans Day. Highs hit the low 70′s under sunny skies in the afternoon.

A weak front moves through on Friday, but it won’t bring rain. It’ll briefly drop our temperatures into the mid 60′s for Saturday before warming back to the mid 70′s on Sunday. We’ll stay nice and mild going through next week until another rain chance arrives next Thursday. At this point, everything is looking nice for Food For Families

