Two new Starbucks locations coming to Central Texas

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Starbucks is opening not one, but two new locations in Central Texas.

According to local officials, the coffee giant is opening stores in Mexia and West and construction is underway at both locations.

The store in West is expected to be open sometime in Spring of 2022.

“There is a lot of people excited about the Starbucks that’s coming up on I-35 on the west side of the highway right next to the new McDonalds,” said Mayor Tommy Muska. “Just recently, the last two days, they’ve started putting up sticks, framing walls.”

Muska says it’s going to be a great source of revenue for the small town.

“We’re looking forward to Starbucks being a part of this town,” said Muska.

Mexia’s City Manager tells KWTX “it’s fantastic.”

“Starbucks coming here is just another example of the steady growth we’ve seen in both our business districts,” said Eric Garretty.

“They have an excellent business model, and we’re really excited about getting a first-class vendor like Starbucks along our Highway 84 business district.”

Store management at the Mexia location says it’s scheduled to open on Dec. 13.

