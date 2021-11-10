Advertisement

Vaccine clinic held during Thanksgiving Luncheon for Waco students, families

COVID Vaccine given to 6th grader at Carver-Indian Spring Middle School.
COVID Vaccine given to 6th grader at Carver-Indian Spring Middle School.(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local health authorities held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the Thanksgiving Luncheon at Carver-Indian Spring Middle School in Waco.

“Any way we can remove barriers, we want to. So, if we can find where parents and students are at, we will try and set up a shot clinic there,” Rhiannon Settles, Director of Health Services for Waco ISD, said.

Carver-Indian Spring students and their families were able to come to enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie while conveniently being offered the COVID vaccine for anyone five or older.

The family of Chloe Shirley, 11, said she had been waiting patiently to get the vaccine after every other member of the family received theirs.

So after filling up on their tasty Thanksgiving meal, Chloe was ready to roll up her sleeve.

“I can’t afford you getting sick,” her mother, Melody Shirley, said.

“I only got two kids and she’s my only girl. I can’t afford to lose her.”

These types of opportunities allow families to be protected just in time for the upcoming holidays so people can come together while staying safe.

There are plenty of upcoming opportunities to get the shot across Central Texas.

McLennan County Vaccines

Bell County Vaccines

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee
The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
The highly-sought PlayStation 5
Central Texas woman scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to buy PS5

Latest News

A Belton ISD high school student gets experience teaching in an elementary school classroom.
Belton ISD addressing teacher shortage by ‘growing’ its educators of the future
Interview with Pete Sousa: Payoff with Pete
Interview with Pete Sousa: Payoff with Pete
File Photo
Harker Heights High School student arrested after taking weapon, illegal substance to school
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Authorities in Central Texas asking for help locating missing girl