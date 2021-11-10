Vaccine clinic held during Thanksgiving Luncheon for Waco students, families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local health authorities held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during the Thanksgiving Luncheon at Carver-Indian Spring Middle School in Waco.

“Any way we can remove barriers, we want to. So, if we can find where parents and students are at, we will try and set up a shot clinic there,” Rhiannon Settles, Director of Health Services for Waco ISD, said.

Carver-Indian Spring students and their families were able to come to enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie while conveniently being offered the COVID vaccine for anyone five or older.

The family of Chloe Shirley, 11, said she had been waiting patiently to get the vaccine after every other member of the family received theirs.

So after filling up on their tasty Thanksgiving meal, Chloe was ready to roll up her sleeve.

“I can’t afford you getting sick,” her mother, Melody Shirley, said.

“I only got two kids and she’s my only girl. I can’t afford to lose her.”

These types of opportunities allow families to be protected just in time for the upcoming holidays so people can come together while staying safe.

There are plenty of upcoming opportunities to get the shot across Central Texas.

McLennan County Vaccines

Bell County Vaccines

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.