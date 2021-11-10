Advertisement

Waco teen charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to deadly wreck

File Photo: Waco Police Unit
File Photo: Waco Police Unit(KWTX (file))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Angel Guerrero, 19, a teenager charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a deadly wreck in the Spring of 2020 that claimed the life of a passenger.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on May 13, 2020 at the intersection of Primrose and Robinson Drive.

Police officers who responded to the wreck learned Emilio Rueda, 18, was thrown out of the car during the wreck. Rueda was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 13, 2020, Waco Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident When officers arrived, they located one victim ejected from the vehicle, who was

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Guerrero, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waco Police Detectives received the results of a toxicology report on June 30, 2021.

The report allegedly revealed Guerrero had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

An arrest warrant was then issued on July 6, 2021.

Police said an “outside agency” arrested Guerrero on November 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman administered COVID-19 vaccine.
State data: Unvaccinated Texans make up vast majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths this year
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee
The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
The highly-sought PlayStation 5
Central Texas woman scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to buy PS5

Latest News

Vaccine clinic at Indian Spring MS
Thanksgiving Luncheon and COVID clinic
COVID Vaccine given to 6th grader at Carver-Indian Spring Middle School.
Vaccine clinic held during Thanksgiving Luncheon for Waco students, families
A Belton ISD high school student gets experience teaching in an elementary school classroom.
Belton ISD addressing teacher shortage by ‘growing’ its educators of the future
Interview with Pete Sousa: Payoff with Pete
Interview with Pete Sousa: Payoff with Pete