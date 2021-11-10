Waco teen charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to deadly wreck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Angel Guerrero, 19, a teenager charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a deadly wreck in the Spring of 2020 that claimed the life of a passenger.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on May 13, 2020 at the intersection of Primrose and Robinson Drive.

Police officers who responded to the wreck learned Emilio Rueda, 18, was thrown out of the car during the wreck. Rueda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Guerrero, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waco Police Detectives received the results of a toxicology report on June 30, 2021.

The report allegedly revealed Guerrero had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

An arrest warrant was then issued on July 6, 2021.

Police said an “outside agency” arrested Guerrero on November 10, 2021.

