Advertisement

Abundant Sunshine Remains But Still Getting Chilly To Start The Weekend

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a nice, cool evening across Central Texas with temperatures dipping to the mid to upper 50s’ after sunset. Clear skies and north winds bring us down into the mid 40′s to start your Friday, but we’ll have abundant sunshine going through the day. This will bring highs into the low 70′s during the afternoon after another cold front moves through midday. No rain will be seen, but the front will drop our temperatures into the upper 30′s to start your Saturday.

You’ll want a light jacket if heading to the Baylor game as temperatures will be around 60° at kickoff. Highs only make it into the mid 60′s during the afternoon, before highs return to normal in the mid 70′s heading into next week. The beautiful weather lasts until Thursday when yet another cold front moves through. This front will bring rain, but it’s expected to clear out in time for Food For Families.

Happy Veterans Day to those who served our country! We can’t thank you enough.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Girl reported missing in Bosque County reportedly safe
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas schools can again set face mask rules after judge overrules Abbott’s ban
David Litle posed for a photo with the coyote he killed. The prairie wolf is suspected of...
Central Texas teen slays 50-pound coyote suspected of killing neighborhood dogs
File Photo
Killeen PD: Son kills father, then dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Abundant Sunshine Continues But We'll Still Have A Chilly Start To The Weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
One front down, two more to go through the next of next week
Sean's Veterans Day Fastcast
FastCast
Storms Arriving Overnight Before A Beautiful Veterans Day