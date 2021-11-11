Abundant Sunshine Remains But Still Getting Chilly To Start The Weekend

We’ll have a nice, cool evening across Central Texas with temperatures dipping to the mid to upper 50s’ after sunset. Clear skies and north winds bring us down into the mid 40′s to start your Friday, but we’ll have abundant sunshine going through the day. This will bring highs into the low 70′s during the afternoon after another cold front moves through midday. No rain will be seen, but the front will drop our temperatures into the upper 30′s to start your Saturday.

You’ll want a light jacket if heading to the Baylor game as temperatures will be around 60° at kickoff. Highs only make it into the mid 60′s during the afternoon, before highs return to normal in the mid 70′s heading into next week. The beautiful weather lasts until Thursday when yet another cold front moves through. This front will bring rain, but it’s expected to clear out in time for Food For Families.

Happy Veterans Day to those who served our country! We can’t thank you enough.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.