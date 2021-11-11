Amber Alert issued for abducted Austin girl in ‘grave danger’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Thursday morning issued an Amber Alert for McKenzie Byrne, a three-year-old Austin girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger after she was allegedly abducted by Bryan Byrne, 37.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey shirt and pink and purple pants. Byrne, the suspect, is about 6′4″ and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black baseball pants.

Byrne is driving a silver, 2012 Toyota Tundra with Texas License Plate BP70978.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts or the location of the suspect, please call Austin Police at 737-228-9357 or dial 911.

The Byrne Amber Alert issued for a missing Austin girl (Texas DPS)

