Amber Alert issued for abducted Austin girl in ‘grave danger’

Police Thursday morning issued an Amber Alert for McKenzie Byrne, a three-year-old Austin girl...
Police Thursday morning issued an Amber Alert for McKenzie Byrne, a three-year-old Austin girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger after she was abducted by Bryan Byrne, 27.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Thursday morning issued an Amber Alert for McKenzie Byrne, a three-year-old Austin girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger after she was allegedly abducted by Bryan Byrne, 37.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey shirt and pink and purple pants. Byrne, the suspect, is about 6′4″ and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black baseball pants.

Byrne is driving a silver, 2012 Toyota Tundra with Texas License Plate BP70978.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts or the location of the suspect, please call Austin Police at 737-228-9357 or dial 911.

The Byrne Amber Alert issued for a missing Austin girl
The Byrne Amber Alert issued for a missing Austin girl(Texas DPS)

