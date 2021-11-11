Advertisement

Ammunition scarce as deer hunting season begins in Central Texas

Winchester ammunition sold out a one Central Texas gun shop.
Winchester ammunition sold out a one Central Texas gun shop.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national ammunition shortage fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult for hunters to enjoy the deer rifle hunting season that opened November 6.

Hunter Connor Rossow on Thursday was on the hunt for ammunition at the Heart of Texas Shooting Center in Robinson as he prepares for hunting season.

“It’s been a wild ride trying to find the right ammo,” Rossow said. “Driving down to Temple after I get off work or driving up here trying to find different stores. Asking buddies if they found ammo at one store or them asking me.”

The clerk at Heart of Texas Shooting Center sold the last two boxes of the 243 ammunition on Thursday.

Owner Eric Nutt said he and other gun shops have been experiencing the shortage since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Pretty much as soon as we ran out of toilet paper, we started running out of ammunition. I don’t know if the two had anything to do with each other,” Nutt said.

“But last year was the perfect storm between the pandemic, the social unrest and the new administration that was anticipated to be hostile toward the 2nd amendment,” he said.

Nutt said the supply of other type of ammunition has improved but hunting ammunition continues to be scarce.

“It’s not predictable, from week-to-week, what calibers are available. We are not getting it by the case, we are getting it by the box, which is very unusual,” Nutt said.

With low supply and high demand comes high prices. Nutt said hunting rounds are now priced at more than $2 a round.

Texas Game Wardens told News 10 that despite the shortage, they have not seen a decrease in applications for hunting licenses.

They say those who love the sport are finding a way around the shortage, some even reloading their own ammunition and sometimes using spent cartridges.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Girl reported missing in Bosque County reportedly safe
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas schools can again set face mask rules after judge overrules Abbott’s ban
David Litle posed for a photo with the coyote he killed. The prairie wolf is suspected of...
Central Texas teen slays 50-pound coyote suspected of killing neighborhood dogs
File Photo
Killeen PD: Son kills father, then dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

File Photo
Police identify man found dead in car outside Central Texas gas station
Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed...
Cameron Park Zoo in Waco mourning death of Babe the rhino
Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his wife respond to the news they are receiving a new...
Waco veteran gets surprise of a lifetime: a new mortgage-free home