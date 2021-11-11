Advertisement

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco mourning death of Babe the rhino

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed away in her sleep on November 9 as a result of age-related complications.

The zoo said animal care and veterinary staff responded to help Babe when she had difficulty standing when she was called into the night house Friday afternoon.

“She was kept inside and received fluids and medications to help with pain and inflammation over the weekend, then passed away peacefully during her sleep at around midnight Tuesday morning,” the zoo said in a news release.

Rhinos in captivity can live up to 45 years with a median life expectancy of 31.4 years, the zoo said.

“Babe was well past the average life expectancy. She celebrated her 49th birthday on October 25, 2021, making her the third oldest Southern White rhino in AZA accredited zoos.”

Babe arrived at Cameron Park Zoo in 1996 from Baton Rouge Zoo.

“She had a very sweet and easy-going personality. She loved interacting with her keepers and stopped every morning on her way to her exhibit to get a good rubdown,” the zoo said.

