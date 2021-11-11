Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 11.11.21

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

The Texas Roadhouse at 2729 La Salle Avenue in Waco got an 85 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there was old, dried debris on the meat grinder in the walk-in cooler and on the silverware. There was a black and pink substance on the soda gun nozzle and the ice machine.

The report detailed cracked or broken containers and flies throughout the wash area. There was a bulk container of pickles on the floor, hamburger patties thawing in 83-degree water, and salt and spices without labels. The employees were not wearing hair restraints.

Asian Buffet at 1104 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 87 on a recent inspection. It’s worth noting, this place has had so many problems that the health department had started inspecting it monthly.

Still, it found a roach and flies in the storage area, and rat droppings near the hibachi grill. Twelve 144-ounce rusty cans of preserved mustard stems had to be thrown out.

The report detailed nasty kitchen equipment and, basically, everything from the dirty, moldy wooden items to the metal and plastic racks needed to be cleaned or replaced. There were also dirty meat containers and a moldy ice machine flap.

Sansei inside the Killeen Mall got a 93 on a recent inspection. According to the health department worker, there were some repeat violations here and a lot of cleaning to be done.

On the list: dirty fan guards, doors, and metal racks because of the build-up. The business needed to clean the dirty wall, the floor inside the cooler, and all the plastic lids for the sauce containers. The containers of shrimp and veggies were missing lids inside the cooler. Also, a container of beef and a box of vegetables were on the floor. This is against health regulations.

This week’s Clean Plate award winner is Papa’s Café at 302 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.

Papa’s has that down-home-country feel to it. The dishes may just stick to your bones.

It serves hand-breaded chicken fried steak topped with cream gravy, baked chicken spaghetti, steak, eggs, and cheese bagels with potatoes. This spot is open seven days a week.

