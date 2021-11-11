Deployed Killeen volleyball coach sends players her love on Veterans Day

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved middle school coach is spending her Veterans Day on a months-long deployment but her adoring players made sure she felt all the love as she deployed, leaving the school where she’s taught for the last seven years.

Christina Robinson, 32, is an AVID teacher at Charles Patterson Middle School in the Killeen ISD and head coach of the 7th grade girls volleyball team. Her team just recently brought home the 7th grade middle school district championship.

The big win came just as Coach Robinson was trading in her clipboard for her captain hat but her players wanted to make sure she didn’t leave without knowing how much she was appreciated.

The team surprised Coach Robinson with an autographed printed photo of the players alongside her and presented it to Robinson in her classroom.

The pictures captured the moment the group circled the coach and embraced her with a bear hug, leaving the beloved coach in tears.

Coach Robinson said deploying on the heels of her first ever district middle school championship meant the world.

“They put in hard work. They stayed devoted the entire season. They just put their hearts into it,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. They remained a team. They consistently worked hard. They consistently gave all they had.”

Robinson is a 2007 graduate of Killeen High School and is in her 7th year of teaching at the school, fourth as the head volleyball coach.

She recorded a message on her phone Thursday for her players back home on Veterans Day to let them know she was thinking of them.

“Hey girls. I just wanted to say thank you for all your hard work this season,” she said. “Thank you for dedicating yourselves and pushing yourselves and just giving me all that you had. I love you guys so much. I miss you and I can’t wait to see you again.”

The coach and captain didn’t reveal where she’s deployed or when she’ll return but says when she does, she’ll keep the celebration going.

“I feel just loved, appreciated,” Robinson said. “Like a winner simply because that is the first time that I had won a championship so this was their first year playing volleyball at a middle school together and we both won together.”

