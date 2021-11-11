Man attempted to get Temple woman into pickup; police warn of ‘suspicious activity’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help after reports of suspicious activity, including an incident involving a man who attempted to get a local woman into a white truck.

At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the area of Stonehaven Drive.

At the scene, a woman told officers an unknown man approached her, grabbed her hand, and touched her neck before attempting to get her into a white truck.

The woman was able to get away, but the man attempted to follow her. The suspect eventually stopped following her and left, police said.

The male was described to be wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

During the investigation, officers learned other residents in the area of Pullman Pl Blvd. and Ames Drive also came into contact with an unknown man going door-to-door who matched the suspect’s description.

It is unclear if the cases are related, police said.

If anyone has any information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

