Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

Mac Miller performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Indio, Calif. An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021. Ryan Michael Reavis will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, agreed last month to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter. Reavis and Walter are each expected to enter their pleas in the coming weeks.

The case against Pettit is pending.

Reavis, formerly of West Los Angeles, moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, in 2019.

Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was a beloved and respected figure among hip-hop fans. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.

