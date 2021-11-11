One front down, two more to go through the next of next week

For most Central Texans, the weather was calm overnight even with a cold front passing through. For some, it was a bit of a loud night as a line of showers and thunderstorms rolled down I-45 and east of I-35 too. The front and the rain has completely cleared our area and cooler and drier air is moving back in. Temperatures this morning range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s west-to-east since the cooler air is still arriving. After sunrise, temperatures will steadily warm up. We’re expecting midday temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s to settle in the upper 60s and low 70s late this afternoon. The only issue we’ll have for Veterans Day parades will be breezy north winds gusting between 20 and 25 MPH at times. Other than that, it’ll be wonderful! Temperatures Friday morning will start out significantly cooler in the mid-40s but we should warm up again into the low-to-mid 70s. Tomorrow’s high temperatures may actually occur slightly after lunch time because yet another front will push through and temperatures may drop a few degrees back into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. Westerly winds in the morning turn northerly as the cooler air arrives and could gust between 20 and 25 MPH yet again. Sunshine stays present throughout the entire day though!

The quick shot of cold air Friday will hang around Saturday. We’ll kick off the weekend in the upper 30s Saturday morning and then warm only into the mid-60s for a high. A quick return of south winds Sunday will boost temperatures back into the low-to-mid 70s. We have been eyeing the potential for a weak cold front to swing through late Sunday but it looks like the front may stall just to our north. As a result, highs nearly all week next week should be significantly warmer than average in the mid-70s Monday but then close to 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front is still set to arrive late next week, still likely around Thursday, but forecast models are suggesting this storm system may be focused on the eastern U.S. That’ll keep rain chances low, near 30%, with only a modest temperature drop back into the mid-to-upper 60s late-next week. We’re still forecasting quiet weather for Food for Families Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

