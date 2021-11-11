Advertisement

One front down, two more to go through the next of next week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For most Central Texans, the weather was calm overnight even with a cold front passing through. For some, it was a bit of a loud night as a line of showers and thunderstorms rolled down I-45 and east of I-35 too. The front and the rain has completely cleared our area and cooler and drier air is moving back in. Temperatures this morning range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s west-to-east since the cooler air is still arriving. After sunrise, temperatures will steadily warm up. We’re expecting midday temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s to settle in the upper 60s and low 70s late this afternoon. The only issue we’ll have for Veterans Day parades will be breezy north winds gusting between 20 and 25 MPH at times. Other than that, it’ll be wonderful! Temperatures Friday morning will start out significantly cooler in the mid-40s but we should warm up again into the low-to-mid 70s. Tomorrow’s high temperatures may actually occur slightly after lunch time because yet another front will push through and temperatures may drop a few degrees back into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. Westerly winds in the morning turn northerly as the cooler air arrives and could gust between 20 and 25 MPH yet again. Sunshine stays present throughout the entire day though!

The quick shot of cold air Friday will hang around Saturday. We’ll kick off the weekend in the upper 30s Saturday morning and then warm only into the mid-60s for a high. A quick return of south winds Sunday will boost temperatures back into the low-to-mid 70s. We have been eyeing the potential for a weak cold front to swing through late Sunday but it looks like the front may stall just to our north. As a result, highs nearly all week next week should be significantly warmer than average in the mid-70s Monday but then close to 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front is still set to arrive late next week, still likely around Thursday, but forecast models are suggesting this storm system may be focused on the eastern U.S. That’ll keep rain chances low, near 30%, with only a modest temperature drop back into the mid-to-upper 60s late-next week. We’re still forecasting quiet weather for Food for Families Friday with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
David Litle posed for a photo with the coyote he killed. The prairie wolf is suspected of...
Central Texas teen slays 50-pound coyote suspected of killing neighborhood dogs
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Authorities in Central Texas asking for help locating missing girl
File Photo
Killeen PD: Son kills father, then dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Surveillance camera footage shared with News 10 captures the moment the customer threw a what...
Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee

Latest News

Sean's Veterans Day Fastcast
FastCast
Storms Arriving Overnight Before A Beautiful Veterans Day
Storms Arrive Overnight with Nice Weather After For Veterans Day
KWTX Fastcast Images
Keeping an eye on low storm chances this evening with an arriving front