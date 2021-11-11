Advertisement

Police identify man found dead in car outside Central Texas gas station

File Photo
File Photo
By KWTX News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow on Thursday identified Patrick Saunders, 46, as the man found dead inside a vehicle.

At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a man who appeared to be sleeping in his car outside the CEFCO gasoline station.

Officers attempted to wake the man up.

He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by Judge Pete Petterson.

Foul play is not expected at this time, Krumnow said.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a car plunged off I-14 into Nolan Creek Tuesday evening.
Police identify Killeen man killed after car plunges off I-14 overpass
Missing Central Texas teenager Christina Lynn Watkins.
Girl reported missing in Bosque County reportedly safe
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas schools can again set face mask rules after judge overrules Abbott’s ban
David Litle posed for a photo with the coyote he killed. The prairie wolf is suspected of...
Central Texas teen slays 50-pound coyote suspected of killing neighborhood dogs
File Photo
Killeen PD: Son kills father, then dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Winchester ammunition sold out a one Central Texas gun shop.
Ammunition scarce as deer hunting season begins in Central Texas
Cameron Park Zoo on Thursday announced the death of Babe, a southern white rhino who passed...
Cameron Park Zoo in Waco mourning death of Babe the rhino
Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his wife respond to the news they are receiving a new...
Waco veteran gets surprise of a lifetime: a new mortgage-free home