Police identify man found dead in car outside Central Texas gas station

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow on Thursday identified Patrick Saunders, 46, as the man found dead inside a vehicle.

At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a man who appeared to be sleeping in his car outside the CEFCO gasoline station.

Officers attempted to wake the man up.

He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by Judge Pete Petterson.

Foul play is not expected at this time, Krumnow said.

An autopsy has been ordered.

