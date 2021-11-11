Advertisement

VA Secretary vows to take action on burn pit benefits soon

This Veterans Day, thousands of service men and women exposed to burn pits during deployments are still battling health issues. (Photo courtesy of DVIDS)(by Pfc. Abel Trevino | Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - This Veterans Day, thousands of service men and women exposed to burn pits during deployments are still battling health issues.

These burn pits contained things like trash, human waste, jet fuel, ammunition and other hazardous chemicals. VA Secretary Denis McDonough says addressing these issues continues to be a top priority.

Army Veteran Jeffrey Yarvis says he remembers his experience with burn pits all too well.

“There’s only so much distance you could put between yourself, the living quarters, work quarters and the burn pits,” he said.

“Sometimes we’d smoke cigars just to cover the smells of the burn pit. Our eyes would be irritated, your throat would be itchy and you might even feel nauseous.”

Those effects led the VA to start a registry in the early 2000s to help monitor any health problems that could’ve resulted from it. So far, the pits are linked to illnesses like asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis. However, Texas A&M Central Texas Nursing Director Amy Mersiovsky says she agrees with the VA that more health issues could be found moving forward.

“We know that some people are having very serious effects such as cancer, neurological problems like Parkinson’s, lung and heart and skin problems,” she said.

“These are life-long issues, and we need to make sure that these patients are taken care of.”

Congress is currently working on legislation that would grant health care benefits based off the registry. Regardless, the VA says they plan to give treatment to those with terminal illnesses as soon as possible, leaving Yarvis optimistic.

“Since they already have a registry and are marketing the fact that they want people to speak out about this so that they can award this, is an impressive thing that the VA secretary is doing,” he said.

The VA has not reported any further groundwork in addressing the health benefits, but stresses any veteran who may be suffering to talk with them and their primary healthcare provider.

