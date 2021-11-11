Waco veteran gets surprise of a lifetime: a new mortgage-free home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family on Tuesday received the surprise of a lifetime: a new mortgage-free home!

The surprise was made possible by Operation FINALLY HOME, Sorrells and Co., and H-E-B.

The Lincoln Family thought they were meeting with social workers to discuss their current living conditions and to find out if they could be helped.

Instead, the family was surprised with the news they were already selected to receive a mortgage-free home.

An electrical fire in May 2021 damaged much of the Lincoln Family’s home, including the destruction of two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Smoke damaged the plumbing, electrical and windows throughout the rest of the home.

The fire forced Harold and Mary to move in with their daughter, who uses a wheelchair and does not have adequate space to accommodate everyone.

After the fire, several organizations offered support and reached out to Operation Finally Home for potential assistance.

The Lincoln Family’s new home is currently being designed and construction is anticipated to begin in June 2022.

Lincoln, 87, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957 and suffers from several service-related disabilities.

Following his service, Lincoln began working in the construction industry, becoming a project foreman.

Construction work led him and his wife, Mary, to move from Austin to Waco, where they lived in the same house for 47 years.

The couple raised eight children, six sons and two daughters, in the home damaged by the fire.

Representatives from H-E-B, Sorrells and Co., Operation Finally Home and members of the Harold Lincoln family gather after Harold and his family were surprised with the news they are receiving a new mortgage-free home. (Courtesy Photo)

