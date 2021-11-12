Advertisement

Cameron Park Zoo in Waco welcomes new sloth, Loholi ‘the slowpoke’

Loholi the slowpoke
Loholi the slowpoke(Cameron Park Zoo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cameron Park Zoo welcomed its newest resident, a Linne’s two-toed sloth named Lolohi, which translates to slowpoke.

Loholi comes to Waco from the Honolulu Zoo, where she was born December 18, 2018.

Nearing her third birthday, Lolohi weighs 25 pounds and is said to be “very social and inquisitive.”

Loholi has six siblings and her brother, Tommi, is at the Dallas Zoo.

The Linne’s two-toed sloth’s name refers to it having two toes on its forelimbs while its rear limbs, like sloths, have three, the zoo said.

Sloths are tree-dwellers and they spend the majority of their time hanging upside down. Sloths sleep about 15-18 hours per day and their climbing speed is about 8-10 feet per minute.

“Their laid-back lifestyle is attributable to their slow metabolism,” the zoo said.

Sloths are found in Central and South America in the rain forest canopy.

“The primary threat to this species is habitat loss and fragmentation, due to logging and ranching. Illegal animal trafficking for bush meat and the pet trade is also a concern,” the zoo said.

