Cool start to the weekend

A cold front gradually pushed through Central Texas today, although you probably didn’t notice it. Behind that cold front we will quickly cool off as we go through the evening and overnight hours. We will start out your Saturday morning in the mid-to-upper 30s. It will be a sunny and nice Saturday, with highs climbing into the mid-60s.

Sunday’s highs in the low-to-mid 70s will reach the mid-70s Monday. A pretty expansive storm system should swing through the Central and Eastern U.S. next week. In advance of that front, gusty winds will return Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. South winds Tuesday and Wednesday may gust between 20 and 30 MPH. The strong winds will boost morning lows into the mid-50s Tuesday and to near 60° Wednesday morning while afternoon highs will hover close to 80°. Our next cold front will move through the area either late Wednesday or early Thursday. Temperatures should drop into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday with the front’s arrival. The coldest air should be well east of our area and that’ll bring comfortable weather for Food for Families. Another cold front may be lurking late next weekend that one could bring a notable temperature drop into Thanksgiving week.

