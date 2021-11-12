Advertisement

Armed robber in Killeen hits two convenience stores within 10 minutes

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask, an Adidas track jacket and gray sweatpants.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask who struck two convenience stores within 10 minutes Thursday night.

The first armed robbery happened at around 9:21 p.m. on November 11 at a store located at 2000 Trimmier Road.

Police said the suspect, recorded on surveillance cameras, was described as an African-American man wearing a ski mask, a black Adidas jacket with a gray hood over his head, and gray sweatpants.

The man, armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a series of armed robberies involving a man wearing a ski mask, an Adidas track jacket and gray sweatpants.(Killeen Police Department)

About ten minutes later at 9:31 p.m., police officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a business at 1000 S WS Young Drive in. The same suspect, wearing the same clothing and mask while wielding a gun, also robbed the store at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect is about 5′10″ tall, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this series of aggravated robberies, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

