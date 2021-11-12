Harker Heights: Local veteran starts non-profit to help homeless female service members

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - As we continue to give thanks to our many service men and women this Veterans Day, thousands of female veterans across the country and in Central Texas continue to battle homelessness.

One local veteran is now doing her part to fix the problem.

Army and Air Force Veteran Michelle Weiss knows the effects of homelessness on our nation’s heroes. When she was a volunteer at several VA clinics in New York City, she noticed in particular, how bad things were for many female veterans.

“A lot of them are single and with children and they’ll couch surf at other people’s places because they will feel much more-safe that way,” she said.

“They served by putting their bodies, their minds and their families really in harm’s way. So, to give back I think is the best thing that we can do for anyone.”

According to the VA, female veterans are twice as likely to become homeless as women who did not serve, and the numbers are starting to grow.

To help, Weiss started the non-profit Female Veterans Alliance, specializing in helping them and their children find a new home and counseling.

“As a social worker, we’re thinking of them as a whole family unit,” she said.

“That’s what we wanna look at. We also help with service dogs, job training, benefits and the GI bill, which many of them don’t even know about.”

Since its inception in 2012 and after moving to Central Texas, the non-profit has helped more than 800 female veterans and their families. Weiss adds that it is only the beginning.

“I’m working on a building a female veteran village support housing right here in Central Texas,” she said.

“I’m looking for about 10 acres of land to build eco-friendly housing for a two-year program for single females and their children.”

More information on the non-profit and donations can be found on the organization’s website.

