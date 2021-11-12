Local veterans organization offering assistance with benefits at Friday event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Transitioning out of the military and sorting through the benefits can be difficult, but a local group is ready to help veterans with that Friday, and they can even get a free meal.

Beginning at 10 a.m., officers from Disabled American Veterans will be at The Backyard to help veterans with everything from answering basic questions about benefits, to helping them file claims with Veterans Affairs.

While DAV was originally created to help bring veterans to doctor’s appointments, the organization has expanded well beyond that to include helping with claims, representing veterans before veterans law judges and just helping them navigate the VA.

Supervisor Ryan Burgos said they want to make sure vets get benefits they deserve. He added that retiring from the military is very different than retiring in civilian life.

“Veterans, they deploy oversees, they’re fighting wars on our behalf, and it’s not the easiest task to do,” Burgos said. “Whenever they come back they have disabilities, whether those disabilities are seen or are they’re invisibile disabilities such as mental health and things like that, we want to make sure they’re taken care of.”

The event runs until 4:30 Friday afternoon. The barbecue is free for veterans, but any donations made will go to DAV and right back into the community.

