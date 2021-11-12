Quick shot of cooler air today won’t last through the weekend

Although temperatures Friday morning are starting out significantly cooler than Thursday morning, close to 20° cooler than 24 hours ago in some spots, we’re expecting yet another cold front to move through this afternoon helping to drop temperatures even more for the start of the weekend. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning will steadily warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. Once we reach the lunch hour and early afternoon, a cold front will push through the area. The front helps to shift the winds to the north and increase them to gust near 20 MPH, but temperatures will likely only hold steady in the upper 60s and low 70s or tail off a degree or two after it passes through. The coldest air pushes in tonight and temperatures are expected to drop steadily. By 7 PM, we’ll be down in the mid-50s but should be in the upper 40s by 10 PM. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-30s and it’ll likely be the coldest morning temperature we’ve seen so far this winter. Despite the chill in the morning, sunshine all Saturday long will boost temperatures back into the mid-60s. For cities and towns west of I-35, highs may be closer to 70° as south winds start to return.

The return of south winds late Saturday will return from the north briefly Sunday as another very weak cold front swings through the area. The front brings no colder air to Central Texas and temperatures should warm up from Sunday to Monday. Sunday’s highs in the low-to-mid 70s will reach the mid-70s Monday. A pretty expansive storm system should swing through the Central and Eastern U.S. next week. In advance of that front, gusty winds will return Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. South winds Tuesday and Wednesday may gust between 20 and 30 MPH. The strong winds will boost morning lows into the mid-50s Tuesday and to near 60° Wednesday morning while afternoon highs will hover close to 80°. Our next cold front will move through the area Thursday and we’ll likely have about a 30% chance of rain with it. Temperatures should drop into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday with the front’s arrival. The coldest air should be well east of our area and that’ll bring comfortable weather for Food for Families. Another cold front may be lurking late next weekend that one could bring a notable temperature drop into Thanksgiving week.

