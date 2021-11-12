Advertisement

Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign underway in Central Texas

The USMC League kicked off the first bell ringing event for Hanukkah in Waco
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sound of bells marked the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign Friday.

The Salvation Army will be ringing its bells this holiday season to collect donations for those in need.

“Last year, we were all about rescuing Christmas because of COVID 19. Well, as we break out of COVID 19, hope marches on. We are going to march right out of that into the future, and we hope that the community is able and ready to help us with that,” said a representative with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has been collecting donations for its Red Kettle Campaign since 1891.

The organization donates these funds to benefit the communities they serve so that people in need can be provided shelter and other basic needs like food or clothing.

The USMC League kicked off the first bell ringing event for Hanukkah in Waco and will have volunteers ringing it each Friday at Dillard’s entrance.

