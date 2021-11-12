Advertisement

Temple Police looking for missing man

Temple Police search for missing man
Temple Police search for missing man
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for a 34-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening.

Derrick Guin was last seen in the 1900 block of Ticket Trail, police said.

Guin is believed to be driving a navy blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with license plate number FVT4602.

If you have information, contact Temple Police at (254) 298-5500.

