Temple Police looking for missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for a 34-year-old man who was last seen Thursday evening.

Derrick Guin was last seen in the 1900 block of Ticket Trail, police said.

Guin is believed to be driving a navy blue 2015 Nissan Rogue with license plate number FVT4602.

If you have information, contact Temple Police at (254) 298-5500.

