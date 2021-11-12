Advertisement

Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19

The fully vaccinated president will be in self-isolation for the next 10 days
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University(Texas A&M University)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning, the university announced on Twitter.

The fully vaccinated president will be in self-isolation for the next 10 days in accordance with positive test protocols.

“President Banks is extremely disappointed to miss the many university activities scheduled for the next 10 days,” said Greg Hartman, Texas A&M senior vice president and chief operating officer. “The president is grateful to be fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals usually have less severe symptoms with the virus. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease.”

