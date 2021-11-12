Advertisement

Texas man gets 37 years for murdering transgender woman

A Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Alvarado, 24, of Mesquite, a day after finding him guilty...
A Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Alvarado, 24, of Mesquite, a day after finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Chynal Lindsey, 26, in June 2019.(CBS DFW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man who strangled a transgender woman to death and dumped her body in a lake in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 37 years in prison.

A Dallas County jury sentenced Ruben Alvarado, 24, of Mesquite, a day after finding him guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Chynal Lindsey, 26, in June 2019.

Alvarado told jurors that he had taken the Dallas woman to White Rock Lake for sex but ordered her from his sport utility vehicle upon discovering her biological sex. He claimed that Lindsey then attacked him, so he strangled her with his belt in self-defense and dumped her weighted body in the lake.

Prosecutors had asked for a 60-year prison term. Alvarado could have gotten between five years to life in prison.

Lindsey’s death had marked the second killing of a transgender woman in Dallas in less than a month.

In a separate case, Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 36, remained jailed while awaiting trial on murder charges in the deaths of three women in Dallas, including 23-year-old transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker in May 2019. It wasn’t clear Thursday if Lyles has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Police identify man found dead in car outside Central Texas gas station
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas schools can again set face mask rules after judge overrules Abbott’s ban
Police Thursday morning issued an Amber Alert for McKenzie Byrne, a three-year-old Austin girl...
Austin girl found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Texas Roadhouse in Waco
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 11.11.21
File Photo
Man attempted to get Temple woman into pickup; police warn of ‘suspicious activity’

Latest News

Temple Police search for missing man
Temple Police looking for missing man
Temple Police search for endangered runaway
Temple Police searching for juvenile runaway
Army and Air Force Veteran Michelle Weiss knows the effects of homelessness on our nation’s...
Harker Heights: Local veteran starts non-profit to help homeless female service members
Asian Buffet Killeen
Central Texas Restaurant Report Card: 11.11.21