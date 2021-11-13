Advertisement

Baylor unveils National Championship banner, starts of season with a win

Baylor banner
Baylor banner(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears unveiled the 2021 National Championship banner, and will had a pregame ring ceremony before their 87-60 win over Incarnate Word.

Eight returning players and all coaches from last year’s team were presented their National Championship rings before the game.

BU also welcomed back MaCio Teague, Mark Paterson and Jackson Moffatt for ring ceremonies. Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and Mark Vital will get their rings at a later date.

