Baylor upsets No. 4 Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a scoreless first quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.

Baylor quickly answered when Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for an 8-yard score. The game was tied at 7 heading into the half.

Baylor kicked a 32-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Abram Smith rushed for 75-yards to put the Bears in scoring territory. Then, Gerry Bohanon found the end zone on a 5-yard rush. Baylor took a 17-7 lead.

The Bears added on another score to make it 24-7. Oklahoma quickly answered to make it 24-14.

The Bears punched in a field goal to make it 27-14.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.