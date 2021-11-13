Advertisement

Baylor upsets No. 4 Oklahoma

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, shake hands...
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, shake hands before an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)(Ray Carlin | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a scoreless first quarter, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.

Baylor quickly answered when Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for an 8-yard score. The game was tied at 7 heading into the half.

Baylor kicked a 32-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Abram Smith rushed for 75-yards to put the Bears in scoring territory. Then, Gerry Bohanon found the end zone on a 5-yard rush. Baylor took a 17-7 lead.

The Bears added on another score to make it 24-7. Oklahoma quickly answered to make it 24-14.

The Bears punched in a field goal to make it 27-14.

